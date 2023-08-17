Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,450,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 2,473,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

