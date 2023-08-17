Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,609,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,450,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,743,000 after buying an additional 2,473,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
