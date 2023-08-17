Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $6.40

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 2,424,327 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.