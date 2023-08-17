Tenset (10SET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.82 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and $43,889.44 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,611,682 tokens. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

