Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Position Raised by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Ternium comprises approximately 40.8% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ternium were worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,512,000 after buying an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,356,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 968,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 532,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 2,454.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Ternium Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.56. 55,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.