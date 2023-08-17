TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) vs. Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Financial Analysis

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies -0.96% -5.99% -2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eutelsat Communications and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 TESSCO Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 483.85%. Given Eutelsat Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eutelsat Communications is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

57.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TESSCO Technologies $452.07 million 0.18 -$4.35 million ($0.47) -19.13

Eutelsat Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TESSCO Technologies.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems. It also provides network systems products, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products. In addition, the company offers installation, test, and maintenance products comprising analysis equipment; and various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS and safety products, and replacement and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. The company sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal governments, state and local governments, manufacturers, national solutions providers, and value-added resellers under the Ventev brand. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

