Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Boosted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.39% of Tetra Tech worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 109.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $39,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 439,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

