Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Down to $166.53

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $166.53, but opened at $162.00. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $156.89, with a volume of 148,268 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 92.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

