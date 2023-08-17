Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.16. 45,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,807. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.