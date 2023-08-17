Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $686.99 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 970,205,240 coins and its circulating supply is 949,177,704 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

