The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 155,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,407. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

