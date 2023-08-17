The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 155,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,407. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

