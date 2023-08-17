The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Alain Monie Buys 27,400 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AES opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.19%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AES from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 48.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

