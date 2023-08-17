The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Director Alain Monie Buys 27,400 Shares of Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -108.19%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AES

Institutional Trading of AES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AES by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 48.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.