The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Update

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beachbody

In other Beachbody news, major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 134,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,690,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,039.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beachbody

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 90.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Beachbody by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Price Performance

About Beachbody

Beachbody stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.