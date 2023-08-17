The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Chemours Trading Down 1.7 %

CC traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. 1,096,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Chemours has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemours will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

