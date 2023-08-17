The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $372.78 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.51. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

