The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.01

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $6.28. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 36,907 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $41,407.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,141,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.