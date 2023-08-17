The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.59.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.46. 597,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,587. The company has a market capitalization of $336.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

