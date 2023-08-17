The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $98.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.94.

THC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. 597,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

