The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) to Buy

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

