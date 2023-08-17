The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) to Buy

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Kuraray Stock Performance
Shares of KURRY stock opened at $31.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Kuraray has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.
About Kuraray
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kuraray
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.