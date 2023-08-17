The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after buying an additional 117,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 904,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 134,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 345.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

GT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

