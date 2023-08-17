The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

HAIN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,017. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

