The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.54. 729,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

