The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

