The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $275.93

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.93 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.49). The North American Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.50), with a volume of 132,123 shares.

The North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 282.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of £383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3,793.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin acquired 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,484.52 ($1,883.19). Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

