The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 9,529,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.