The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

WMB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 614,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,018,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

