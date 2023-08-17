The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Down 6.2 %

The9 stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The9 has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Institutional Trading of The9

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The9 in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

