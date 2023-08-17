Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as high as C$1.89. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 41,073 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. The stock has a market cap of C$158.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. Research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0345701 earnings per share for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.