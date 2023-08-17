Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.54 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $215.84 million and $3.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,247,760,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

