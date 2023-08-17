Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 37.6% Over Last Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $46,344.73 and $59,497.99 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00029923 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $65,673.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

