Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) CFO Samuel R. Rubio Sells 21,788 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDW traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,729 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 342,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

View Our Latest Report on TDW

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.