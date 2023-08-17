Tieton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,135 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises about 1.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ADTRAN worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. FMR LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. 226,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.75.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.89%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

