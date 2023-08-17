Tieton Capital Management LLC Sells 22,970 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tieton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,970 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for 3.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NMI worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 52,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,031. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

