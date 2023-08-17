Tieton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Tieton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,939 shares during the period. Fluent comprises approximately 2.7% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 5.73% of Fluent worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Stock Down 0.2 %

FLNT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. Fluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. Analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluent news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

