Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 249.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $160.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

