Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Lowers Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

