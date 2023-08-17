Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

