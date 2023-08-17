Tillman Hartley LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.96. 2,986,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,831. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.62. The firm has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

