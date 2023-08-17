Tillman Hartley LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Tillman Hartley LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 197,882 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 239,082 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

