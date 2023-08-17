Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.73. 129,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,052. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

