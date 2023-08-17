TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $49,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $26,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,458,000 after acquiring an additional 418,441 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Cognex Stock Down 0.4 %

Cognex stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

