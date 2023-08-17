TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

