TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $100.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TJX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

