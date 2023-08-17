TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

