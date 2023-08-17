Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 106,361 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,361 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of APA worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 130,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 21.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 645,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

