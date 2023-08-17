Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 312 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $253.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,300. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.