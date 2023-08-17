Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 46,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,534 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.