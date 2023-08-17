Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.62. 23,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,552. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

