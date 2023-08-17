Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,735 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,734 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Shell by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

SHEL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 661,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

