Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.97. 1,121,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,483,699. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

