Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.80

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.80 and traded as high as C$68.68. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$67.02, with a volume of 3,401,718 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

